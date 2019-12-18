COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The holidays can be a time of celebration and coming together with family, but for some it can bring season of grief and sadness.

Doctors at Baylor Scott and White say these "holiday blues" come from heightened anxieties during the holiday season, to unrealistic expectations, and even grieving if a family member is no longer with them.

The "holiday blues" start around thanksgiving and can last until the new year.

Dr. Zachariah said symptoms of the holiday blues can include fatigue, tension, a sense of loneliness and a sense of irritability.

During this time, if you start to feel this way, it's important to remember to acknowledge any grief or feelings you're having, be patient with yourself and if you need it - know that it is okay to ask for help.

"If it starts to be an impediment that's when you want to involve a medical professional," said Zachariah.

Zachariah added that in order to combat these feelings, try prioritizing things that are important to you and keeping in contact with friends and family.

ALSO POPULAR ON KAGSTV.COM:

Wednesday forecast for the Brazos Valley

Better Business Bureau warning people to be safe while shopping for popular items

2,168 Angel Kids Receiving Presents This Christmas