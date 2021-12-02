13News Now Vault: The 1980s Christmas tree shortage

Some people are spending $100 to $160 for an average-sized Fraser Fir – which, according to the Associated Press, is 30% more than last year.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — When it comes to Christmas tree supply, 34 years ago we were in familiar territory heading into the holiday season.

Just like today, there was a tree shortage in 1987.

13News Now reported on the situation at Boyd Coffey & Sons Nurseries off of Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach.

Back then, $20 was considered a bad price for an average tree.

If only that was the case today.

Christmas tree nurseries and farms here in Hampton Roads are still dealing with the effects of the Great Recession.

Tree supply has been dwindling for years, but this year is an exception.

Bright’s Farm in Virginia Beach usually sells out of cut-your-own trees in their first couple of weekends.

But this year they were all gone on opening day.

That’s because a shortage of truck drivers and supply chain issues has been added to the mix, making it harder and more expensive to bring them in.