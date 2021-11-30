13News Now Vault: Holiday lights then and now

Back in 1988, the holiday tradition of decorating your house was a lot more reserved.

They were modest displays, even for one of the biggest attractions in York County - Buck’s Corner Grocery.

Today, the tradition has evolved. The attention on social media has been a catalyst for more elaborate light shows featuring hundreds of thousands of lights, and we can’t seem to stop upping the ante.

In 2020, Christmas light sales were up 194 percent year over year.

13News Now even has Christmas lights maps online that allow you to track where the best home displays are located.

One thing that hasn’t changed since the 80s? Our archives show there were Grinches out there trying to spoil the fun by stealing from people’s yards.