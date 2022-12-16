Horton Wreath Society prepares to lay wreaths on graves of veterans

At the state-run Horton Cemetery in Suffolk, more than 12,700 wreaths will be placed on local veterans' gravestones.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Since 2008, the nonprofit Horton Wreath Society and generous donors have supplied live balsam wreaths every holiday season for every grave site at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk.

Saturday, Dec. 16 will be the big day this year, starting at 9:30 a.m.

It's a tradition with the goal of making sure no veteran is forgotten during the holiday season.

At Horton, the organization will lay an estimated 12,700 wreaths.

"Their sacrifice that they made for us, anybody who does a day, week, month, year, years or retirees, they're veterans. They served our country. And that's what it means: God and country," said Mike Yarbrough, president of the Horton Wreath Society.

The cemetery's superintendent, Angela Bufano, said seeing the wreaths adorning the headstones of heroes is an incredible sight to behold.

"The wreaths signify the reverence of our fallen veterans," she said. "All of the branches, including the National Guard and reservists, so, yeah, it's just a pleasure to see, to witness it, after all the wreaths have been laid."

This year's ceremonies at Horton are being conducted separately from the national Wreaths Across America organization.

The Horton ceremony's keynote speakers will be Virginia Lt. Gov. (and former marine) Winsome Earle-Sears, and retired Navy SEAL Lieutenant and motivational speaker/author Jason Redman.

Horton organizers said there will be absolutely no parking on or at cemetery grounds, no exceptions.

All participants are encouraged to go to the wreath society's website for all information regarding start times, transportation options and making Red Flag Reservations for family members and loved ones. They'll share more information on Facebook and social media, as things proceed.

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services and community partners will also hold wreath-laying ceremonies Saturday at the state cemeteries in Dublin and Amelia.

There will also be wreaths laid at the Hampton and Yorktown National Cemeteries and at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington.