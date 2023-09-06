x
2023 Grand Illumination Parade applications now open

The holiday parade welcomes hopeful participants to apply for this year's gingerbread themed event
Credit: Downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Applications for the Grand Illumination Parade are now available! The Downtown Norfolk Council, who organizes the event, is looking for creative participants that will help entertain the community as they welcome the holiday season to the city. 

The annual event enters its 37th year of kicking off the holidays and and participants can put their own sweet spin on this year's Gingerbread Dreams theme. 

The parade is held immediately following the grand illumination of the Downtown Norfolk skyline the Saturday before Thanksgiving. This year it falls on November 18th. 

The parade features marching bands, floats, animal brigades, and of course Santa

The official deadline to submit and application is Friday September 8th. You can submit yours on the city website.

