When, where to watch July 4th fireworks in Hampton Roads

Most shows were canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, but they're are plenty of places to enjoy in-person Fourth of July celebrations this year.

NORFOLK, Va. — There's nothing that celebrates American independence quite like setting out some lawn chairs to watch a fireworks display with your loved ones.

Most shows were canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, so this weekend's celebration will mean the first fireworks most people have seen in two years.

Luckily, there are lots of opportunities to catch the lights this weekend in Hampton Roads.

We've broken them by city and county for you. Make sure to check the dates carefully. They aren't all Sunday get-togethers!

Chesapeake

Chesapeake City Park: July 3 at 7 p.m.

You can catch the U.S. Fleet Forces Band (7 p.m.) and Tidewater Winds Concert Band (8:30 p.m.) at this patriotic celebration on Saturday. Bring your own chairs and blankets. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Hampton

NASCAR Track: July 3 at 7 p.m.

Tillman Heuer Motorsports is combining weekly NASCAR grassing with a free fireworks show. Event details are on Facebook.

Isle of Wight County

Joel C. Bradshaw Fairgrounds: July 3 at 5 p.m.

Fireworks at this show don't start until 9:30 p.m., but if you come early, you can enjoy kettle corn, barbecue, and snow cones from vendors who will be set up there.

Norfolk

Town Point Park: July 4 at 5 p.m.

The Great American Picnic & Fireworks is a free event, but if you remember your wallet, you'll be able to buy hot dogs, hamburgers, seafood and other American picnic foods. The fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m. 13News Now is a sponsor of the event.

Ocean View Beach Park: July 2 at 6 p.m.

The Shore Thing Independence Day Celebration will have children's activities, food, and drinks. Festivities start at 6 p.m., and the fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Suffolk

Constant's Wharf Park and Marina: July 4 at 5:30 p.m.

Fireworks are going to spark over the Nansemond river in Suffolk on Sunday. Guests will have to park at one of three shuttle locations and be transported to Constant's Wharf Park, so if you plan to go, know that the last shuttle run before the fireworks show is 8:20 p.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

The Suffolk Police Department would like to remind you of potential traffic delays in the area of N. Main St. and E. Constance Rd on Sunday, July 4, 2021 with respect to the 2021 Stars and Stripes Spectacular at Constant’s Wharf pic.twitter.com/PAmvv8xBkC — Suffolk Police Dept (@SuffolkVaPD) July 1, 2021

Virginia Beach

Mount Trashmore: July 4 at 8 p.m.

The Independence Day celebration will have food trucks, DJ music and fireworks. There's free admission and free parking. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

On the Beach: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

These fireworks will be visible from 17th, 24th and 31st Street Parks. There will be a different kind of live music at each of the parks. You can get details here.

Williamsburg

Market Square: July 4, 9:20 p.m.

Colonial Williamsburg historical interpreters will be spending the 4th reading the Declaration of Independence, auctioning off handmade goods and offering outdoor theater performances. You'll also be able to catch live music, enjoy ice cream and watch the fireworks.

Wondering what to do on the Fourth of July?



Enjoy a full day of patriotic festivities, including public readings of the Declaration of Independence, musical performances, and a dazzling fireworks display to cap the evening.



Full schedule and FAQs: https://t.co/Rz39frJGGz pic.twitter.com/FIXh2b66Aw — ColonialWilliamsburg (@colonialwmsburg) June 29, 2021

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Every night, 9:30 p.m.

Busch Gardens' Summer Nights already is running, and that means fireworks every night through July 29. You have to buy tickets to get into the park to watch them. You can reserve tickets here.

York County

Yorktown Beach: July 4 at 9:15 p.m.