Landen Harrison wrote a letter to Santa asking for donations so he can give back to those experiencing homelessness.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many kids put big-ticket items like toys on their list for Christmas, but one Greensboro 9-year-old is centering his list around something else.

Landen Harrison is giving back to those in need.

"I think everybody needs a chance to have things like blankets and socks," he said.

It's been Landen's focus for the last three years.

"Three Christmases ago, it was the first Christmas without Phil, my late husband, Landen's dad," said Landen's mother Audra, "I asked Landen what he wanted for Christmas and he's always been very much a philanthropist."

That year, Landen asked Santa for 10 blankets to hand out to those in need. Santa delivered.

"We were in Colorado that Christmas and Santa delivered and we got to go to a transient house and deliver those blankets to real-life people," Audra said.

Landen wrote to Santa asking the same thing the year after, increasing the goal to 50, then again this year, increasing the goal even more. Little did he know, they would gather well beyond that.

"Within a week Santa's elves started dropping off presents because Santa can't deliver all of those things by himself and it was a big ask so Santa's elves and Santa has even asked some of the community to drop donations and to put those presents in the elf dropbox that we have on the front porch," she said.

The latest inventory at the Harrison home is 306 pairs of socks, 115 blankets, more than 100 pounds of food, with more donations still to sort through.

Audra said watching her son want nothing but the best for others makes her proud.

"To hear him at 7, 8, 9 years old say, 'I don't need anything we have enough,' especially in today's world, it makes me very proud," Audra said.

The elf dropbox was overflowing with donations, but COVID-19 had other plans, keeping Landen and his mom in quarantine.

However, that won't stop the deliveries from going out.

"I was texting a buddy, he's like 'I'll do it! I'll come and get it! I'll take it. That's not a problem,'" she said.

So, for a third year, Landen's wish will come true, with no plans to stop in the years to come.

"Do you want to do it again next year?" Audra asked.

"Yes," Landen said.

"What about the year after?" asked Audra.

"Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes!" said Landen.

Landen's reminding everyone not to forget the true meaning of Christmas.

"If you can help others," he said, "People say presents are what Christmas is about but it's not. What Christmas is about is giving."

Audra encourages every parent to listen to their child when they speak up about making a difference and impacting others' lives.