VIRGINIA, USA — According to one ranking, 'A Christmas Story' is most states' favorite Christmas movie, including Virginia's.

House Method surveyed 4,500 people around the U.S. asking them what their favorite Christmas movie is. They also asked if 'Die Hard' is a Christmas movie...but that's an article for another day.

Twenty-four states voted that 'A Christmas Story' was their favorite, with 'Elf' coming in second, followed by 'Home Alone.'

In terms of percentage, however, the vote was much closer. "A Christmas Story" got 12.8% of the vote and "Elf" was a snowflake away at 11.2%.

Five other movies topped the list in one state apiece — "A Charlie Brown Christmas," "A Christmas Carol," "Christmas Vacation," "Miracle on 34th Street" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

House Method

RELATED: New trailer for 'Wonder Woman 1984' features scenes filmed in DC and Virginia

RELATED: ‘Christmas Vacation’ Returns to Theaters for 30th Anniversary

RELATED: Get paid to watch ‘Star Wars’ films and holiday movies this December

RELATED: Harry Potter is Virginia's favorite spooky movie for kids