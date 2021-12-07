Time is ticking to turn in Angel Tree tags, gifts to Salvation Army

The deadline to turn the tags with the gifts is Wednesday, December 8th. They must be dropped off at the Christmas Depot at Military Circle Mall.

NORFOLK, Va. — Wednesday is the last day to turn in gifts for the Salvation Army Angel Tree. 13News Now is a proud sponsor for the past 35 years.

The program provides thousands of children in Hampton Roads gifts to open on Christmas morning.

On Tuesday afternoon, community members dropped off gifts for children at the Christmas Depot.

He said, “We’ve got just a few more days left before we start our distribution to over 7,500 children across Hampton Roads.”

If you picked an angel off a tree this year, time is ticking to turn in the tag with the gift. It’s due on Wednesday, no later than 4:30 p.m. at the Christmas Depot at Military Circle Mall.

“Tomorrow is the deadline. December 8th is the deadline,” Dohmann said.

This year, Major Donald Dohmann said roughly 1,000 angel tags weren’t picked from trees. He said the Salvation Army will use online donations to help purchase at least two toys for each child in need.

Dohmann explained, “We don’t want a child to wake up on Christmas morning and have nothing, no presents to open whenever their families are already struggling to make ends meet.”

As volunteers help pack and place the gifts, they said they are amazed at those in their community.

“People are really generous. People are giving from the heart and it’s amazing,” said volunteer Maria Laucella-Irwin.

Laucella-Irwin has made it her mission to give back and volunteer her time and she said she doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“As long as God gives me the will and strength to come here to do it, I’m going to do it,” explained Laucella-Irwin.