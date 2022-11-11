Annual Grand Illumination Parade returns to Norfolk with holiday magic

The parade will start right after downtown buildings light up, and it will end with a special Santa Claus appearance.

NORFOLK, Va. — Downtown Norfolk is kicking off the holiday season in a big, bright way.

For the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The 36th Annual Grand Illumination Parade will return on November 19 at 7 p.m.

The festivities will begin at the corner of St. Paul's Blvd and East Main Street and will march on for two miles, according to a news release.

“We’ve produced the region’s ultimate holiday parade for 35 years and are so thrilled to be bringing it back this year. We are proud of and thankful for the hundreds of volunteers and participants who bring their creativity and energy to Downtown each year for this special event,” said Mary Miller, president and CEO of Downtown Norfolk Council.

“It is especially heartwarming to see so many families return year after year as a beloved tradition.”

The "Holiday Magic" parade theme will start right after downtown buildings light up, and it will end with a special Santa Claus appearance.