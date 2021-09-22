'Find and buy your tree early': Christmas tree shortage expected this year

Unprecedented weather events have led to a shortage of real Christmas trees. As a result, the prices of artificial trees and decor have gone up as much as 20%.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It might cost you a little more to deck the halls for the 2021 Christmas season thanks due to supply chain disruptions.

The American Christmas Tree Association predicts there will be a shortage of artificial trees and decor this holiday season. Some sellers are already increasing their prices by at least 20% to prepare.

In 2020, 94 million U.S. households celebrated Christmas with a tree. Of those, 85% were artificial, according to the American Christmas Tree Association. Unprecedented weather events in the Pacific Northwest, including wildfires and drought, have impacted Christmas tree crop yields with some farmers losing up to 90% of their crop this summer.

Industry experts said these supply chain disruptions are delaying orders and driving up shipping costs. As a result, those increases are being passed along to consumers.

Experts say people looking to buy an artificial tree this year should buy it now, while they're still in stock.

"We hope every person who wants a Christmas tree will find their perfect tree this year," Jami Warner, executive director of the ACTA, said. "If I can give one piece of advice to consumers right now, it is to find and buy your Christmas tree early."

