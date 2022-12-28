Big Ugly Brewing to host New Year's Eve party in Chesapeake

Their New Year's Eve party will be a "Back to the 80s" theme, so make sure you wear your best neon leggings and poof up your hair.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — While we're getting ready to ring in 2023, you can choose to spend the night partying in a past decade at Big Ugly Brewing in Chesapeake.

From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on New Year's Eve into New Year's Day, dance the night away with a live DJ, lots of craft beer, BBQ, a photobooth and more.

Enjoy the throwback moment while you also launch into the future.