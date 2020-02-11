Busch Gardens to host Christmas Celebration during COVID-19 pandemic

Busch Gardens Williamsburg is proving that Christmas isn't canceled even in a pandemic. The park is throwing a holiday event with COVID-19 health regulations.

NORFOLK, Va. — Busch Gardens Williamsburg announced an all-new holiday event aimed at celebrating the Christmas season safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

With the holidays rapidly approaching, uncertainty is growing about how to celebrate the season safely while the pandemic still looms over the nation. The park has found a way with the Busch Gardens Christmas Celebration.

This celebration will look somewhat similar to the annual Christmas Town event, but with a few changes. For this limited-capacity event, there will be an increase in reservation availability and park guests will still be able to ride some rollercoasters and stroll through the huge outdoor space with physical distancing measures in place.

With Virginia's Phase 3 safety guidelines, the park will abide by health and safety regulations for cleaning and sanitizing, social distancing, face covering requirements and temperature screenings. Park capacity will be extremely limited so that guests will be able to physically distance themselves from others.

The celebration will offer day and evening reservations on select dates starting Nov. 13 and ending Jan. 3. Reservations and tickets are available starting Nov. 2. Admission starts at $39.99. Guests can purchase a dine-in bundle that includes Busch Gardens Christmas Celebration admission, plus one entrée, dessert and non-alcoholic beverage starting at $59.99.

Guests will be able to ride 15 rollercoasters, enjoy the holiday lights and decorations and kids can even greet Santa Claus in his workshop. The park has taken safety precautions by installing plexiglass and physical distance signs.