x
Celebrate culture, community with Kwanzaa event in Newport News

The daily event is free and will have a variety of exciting features, from African dancing and drumming to food and pageantry.
Credit: Cultura Creative - stock.adobe.c
Family with daughter holding hands over Kwanzaa meal

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Honoring your roots and honoring your family are key parts of Kwanzaa, which is a weeklong celebration in the United States that honors African heritage and ancestry. 

You can experience the festival firsthand in Newport News each day from December 27 through December 30 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

"The Sophistcated Ladies" invite the community to come to their 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th Kwanzaa celebrations at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center. 

That's on Wickham Avenue. 

The daily event is free and will have a variety of exciting features, from African dancing and drumming to food and pageantry. 

Come celebrate the beauty of both diversity and unity! 

To learn more about the event, click here.

