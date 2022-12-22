Celebrate culture, community with Kwanzaa event in Newport News

The daily event is free and will have a variety of exciting features, from African dancing and drumming to food and pageantry.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Honoring your roots and honoring your family are key parts of Kwanzaa, which is a weeklong celebration in the United States that honors African heritage and ancestry.

You can experience the festival firsthand in Newport News each day from December 27 through December 30 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"The Sophistcated Ladies" invite the community to come to their 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th Kwanzaa celebrations at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center.

That's on Wickham Avenue.

