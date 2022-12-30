x
You can celebrate the new year with your little one at the Children's Museum of Virginia.

There will even be a special juice box toast and a sparkly ball drop at noon.
Credit: Dana Smith

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The celebration of life's milestones is truly for anyone, regardless of age. 

That's why the Children's Museum of Virginia in Portsmouth wants to help you celebrate the new year with your little one through the "Noon Year's Eve Bash." 

That's right: there are no bedtime changes expected. Cue all the happy parents.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on New Year's Eve, you can head to the Children's Museum Mall for events from a petting zoo and party favor decorating to a special juice box toast and a sparkly ball drop when the clock strikes 12 p.m.

It's also free. To learn more about the party, click here.

Happy 2023! 

