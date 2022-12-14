Chabad of Tidewater prepares for Hanukkah 2022 with parade, giant menorah lighting

The holiday lasts eight days and celebrates when the Jewish people fought off Syrian oppressors and went back to Jerusalem to re-dedicate their temple.

NORFOLK, Va. — Hanukkah, or the Festival of Lights, starts at sundown on Dec. 18 this year.

The holiday lasts eight days, and celebrates when the Jewish people fought off Syrian oppressors and went back to Jerusalem to re-dedicate their temple. The Jewish Septuagint records this history in the books of First and Second Maccabees.

Today, people celebrate Hanukkah by lighting candles on a menorah each of the holiday's nights.

Families can also sing songs about the holiday or play games with dreidels.

Chabad of Tidewater is ready to mark the occasion with a Grand Menorah Parade that will roll down Colley Avenue on Dec. 19.

The first 30 cars to sign up to participate can get a menorah to attach to their rooftops.