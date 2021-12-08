'Baskets of Cheer' | Chesapeake sheriffs deliver holiday baskets to seniors

Deputies from the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office delivered holiday baskets filled with non-perishable food items to seniors in need.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from Dec. 9, 2016.

Deputies from the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office are delivering some holiday cheer to those in need.

Sheriff Jim O'Sullivan met with deputies at their office, located at 401 Albemarle Drive, around 8:45 a.m. this morning to load up their vehicles for the annual "Holiday Basket Delivery."

They will be dropping off about 70 holiday baskets to local seniors in need.

The baskets will be filled with non-perishable foods that were donated by a Walmart Supercenter on Hillcrest Parkway.

The basket deliveries are being done in an effort to make sure that the elderly people in Chesapeake can enjoy their holiday season.