13News Now Vault: Tickle Me Elmo takes over Christmas '96

This week, we're taking you to the mid-1990s for a toy that had some people *seeing red* at stores across the country.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — We are turning back the clock on Christmas once again.

Every week leading up to the holiday, we'll be digging into the 13News Now Vault to show you a popular toy or gift from the past. This week, we're taking you to the mid-1990s for a toy that had some people seeing red at stores across the country

It was a furry, giggling doll that had people waiting in line at 3 a.m. at one Norfolk Roses ahead of Christmas. The mad dash was all for Tyco’s "Tickle Me Elmo."

The giggling version of Sesame Street’s most popular character drove people into a frenzy. There were reports of brawls at stores nationwide, and in Canada, a Walmart employee was even trampled by crazed shoppers risking it all just to get their hands on the toy of the year.

But because of Elmo, marketing teams saw the power firsthand of marketing toys not only to kids but their parents too.

That holiday season, sales skyrocketed after the doll was featured on the popular Rosie O’Donnell show.