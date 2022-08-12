13News Now Vault: Christmas tree industry has changed in the last four decades, but it's not all bad

Tree supply has been dwindling for years, and historically bad inflation had made things even worse when it comes to the price of trees.

NORFOLK, Va. — When it comes to Christmas tree supply, 35 years ago we were in familiar territory heading into the holiday season.

There was a tree shortage in 1987.

13News Now reported on the situation at Boyd Coffey & Sons Nurseries off of Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach. Back then, $20 was considered a bad price for an average tree... a price we can only dream of today.

Christmas tree nurseries and farms here in Hampton Roads are still dealing with the effects of the Great Recession, 15 years later. Tree supply has been dwindling for years, and historically bad inflation had made things even worse when it comes to the price of trees.

It’s all led to a 10 to 15 percent jump this year, according to the National Christmas Tree Association, putting the average price for a tree at $93, compared to around $80 in 2021.

If you’re thinking this points to an inevitable downfall of the industry, you’d be wrong. In fact, despite the price increase, 7% more Americans are expected to buy a real tree this year, according to a recent survey by trees.com.