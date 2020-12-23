Churches weigh celebration, safety for Christmas tradition

With COVID-19 surging across the country and very few people vaccinated, churches are looking for ways to celebrate the holiday while keeping parishioners safe.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Christmas season typically means increased attendance for local churches. But this year, church leaders are working to celebrate traditions and keep parishioners safe.

“It’s really different,” said Rev. Dr. Harold Cobb Jr of Grace Episcopal Church. “We are celebrating but we also lament the fact that we do not have the opportunity to be with our church family and friends.”

The Norfolk-based church will celebrate the holidays virtually. Cobb said the congregation will host service via Zoom on Sunday, and parishioners are distributing portable communion packets to the "sick and shut-in" while others can pick up packets at the church. According to Cobb, the packets have been approved by the Diocese.

“It was not an easy decision, but we did it for the health and wellness of our congregation,” said Cobb.

In the summer, a parishioner in her 30s died of COVID-19 complications, and Cobb said church leadership does not want the risk.

“We took that very seriously,” said Cobb.

He said other parishioners have contracted COVID-19; though not from being at the church, which has been fully virtual for months.

Cobb said his congregation will do the best they can – and look forward to next year.

The Basilica of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception will host two limited in-person masses. The first will take place at midnight Christmas Eve and at 10 a.m. on Christmas.

“It can hold about 540 people, but we’re only allowing 80,” said Rev. Jim Curran.

The building will undergo a deep cleaning in-between services. Groups will be distanced inside the building.

People will receive temperature checks at the door and be asked of any exposure to the virus. Curran said the music minister is recording parts of the choir concert, but parishioners are discouraged from singing, per state health guidelines.

“You know, how do you not sing Christmas carols?" he asked. "It’s hard,”