Hampton Roads city leaders discuss Juneteenth closures

The majority of Hampton Roads cities and counties will close its offices Friday, June 19. York County staff is still working a normal schedule.

HAMPTON, Va. — Friday, June 19 is Juneteenth, a holiday honoring the emancipation of slaves in the United States.

There are several events going on, including a celebration of Fort Monroe from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

The site holds special significance. It's where the first slaves arrived in English North America more than 400 years ago. The event is being organized by “Black Lives Matter 757”. They're asking for people to bring musical instruments, and signs to promote a family-friendly atmosphere.

Like any other holiday, businesses and local cities will be closed in observance.

Newport News, Hampton, Williamsburg, James City County, Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Suffolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake will all be observing June 19.

York County’s offices are open Friday... in that, they are still mostly closed to the public, but staff is working a normal schedule. Earlier this week, Governor Ralph Northam said he intends to mark Juneteenth as a permanent paid state holiday.

A Williamsburg spokesman said the city council felt observing Juneteenth is a positive step and are excited to add it to their list of holidays this year.

A Virginia Beach spokeswoman said the City of Virginia Beach did it because it’s the right thing to do, and that there was no pressure.

A Portsmouth spokeswoman said the city follows the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Holiday and Additional Time Off calendar and observes any added holidays approved by the Governor.

A Suffolk spokeswoman said the City of Suffolk observes all State-designated holidays. Juneteenth is now considered a holiday for the Commonwealth of Virginia and all State offices are closed on this day.

A Norfolk spokeswoman said the city is aligning with the state holiday, and city council will vote Tuesday to make Juneteenth a permanent city holiday.

Newport News Vice Mayor Tina Vick said she didn't feel any pressure for Newport News to decide, but felt it was the right thing to do. She said she called several council members Thursday morning and asked if they would support the move, to fall in line with the governor. Vick said she got a majority consensus from the council.

Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck signed a proclamation this week. He said his only concern was the timing.

“We felt because other localities were doing it, we felt the pressure to do the same, and that’s the unfortunate aspect of it,” Tuck said. “This isn't about the merits whether or not Juneteenth should be a state holiday, for us it's the timing and we were only given two days notice.”

He added, “We don't have infinite days to give employees paid time off. There's an expectation by our taxpayers that employees will be working, and as much as we value our employees, we need to be judicious about that. So, we’ll have to look perhaps at another day that we provide off as a substitute, or we’ll need to look and see if we (city council) can afford the cost of it.”

Activist Tracey Dickson-Scott said making Juneteenth a state holiday is long overdue.