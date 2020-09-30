City of Suffolk talks Halloween 2020: celebrations will 'look different'

Suffolk is setting up some socially-distant events for the holiday. The city said people could make their own decisions about trick-or-treating and passing out candy

SUFFOLK, Va. — On the last day of September, the city of Suffolk shared their tentative Halloween plans.

A spokesperson for the city said "it is unknown at this time if there will be any special mandates from Governor Ralph Northam regarding Halloween and trick-or-treating," and acknowledged this year "will certainly look and feel differently," but laid out some plans for socially-distant fun.

Diana Klink, the director of media relations, said the city was in the "orange zone," which indicates a moderate virus spread risk, when it came to Halloween safety.

Klink said parents would make individual decisions about whether or not to participate in door-to-door trick-or-treating, or to pass out candy - but whatever they choose, the event was meant for children who were 12 or younger, and it would stop at 8 p.m.

The city planned to host several drive-thru and curbside trunk-or-treat events, drive-in spooky movies, a Q&A session with an expert on Hampton Roads Haunted History, a Suffolk ghost walk and a seasonal farmer's market.

Organizers ask that you do not attend any public events if you're experiencing coronavirus symptoms.