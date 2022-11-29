Colonial Williamsburg brings back 3 nights of Grand Illumination fireworks

For decades, Colonial Williamsburg used to have one night of fireworks in December. This is the second year the event will be expanded to three nights.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — If you find yourself taking in the sights of Colonial Williamsburg on certain Saturdays in December - you could be treated to fireworks.

The foundation is bringing back the Grand Illumination show on Dec. 3, 10 and 17 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Cliff Fleet, the president and CEO of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, said they've been offering the Grand Illumination in one form or another for 85 years. He said last year's expansion was well-received.

"There’s really no better way to top off a day spent celebrating the holiday season than with the Grand Illumination fireworks," Williamsburg Mayor Doug Pons said.

It's not just fireworks, either.

"Each evening includes seasonal music, the lighting of the cressets, storytelling on Palace Green, a special appearance by Father Christmas, and a procession led by the Colonial Williamsburg Fifes & Drums culminating in fireworks demonstrations in the Historic Area over the Governor’s Palace and the Capitol," organizers wrote.

Colonial Williamsburg offers a few other free Christmas events, too:

Dec. 1: Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in the Historic Area across from the courthouse

Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in the Historic Area across from the courthouse Dec. 1-3, 8-10, 15-17, 22-24 and 29-31: "Intersections" with costumed historic interpreters in front of the Raleigh Tavern

"Intersections" with costumed historic interpreters in front of the Raleigh Tavern Dec. 2, 9 and 16: A wagon will bring the Yule log from Capitol Circle to Market Square, and add it to a bonfire there

You can prepare your trip by checking the Colonial Williamsburg Holiday Planner here.

Lighting of the Cressets, Nov. 25-26, Dec. 23-24 – Lit cressets (metal baskets of wood mounted from poles and used as an early form of street lighting) will illuminate historic Duke of Gloucester Street as musicians stroll the city. 6-9 p.m.

Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Dec. 1 – Located in the heart of the Historic Area across from the Courthouse, the 40-foot community Christmas tree will be illuminated with over 7,500 lights. This annual event, co-sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Williamsburg, includes Christmas caroling, a reading of The Night Before Christmas, and an appearance by Father Christmas. 5-5:30 p.m.

Intersections, Dec. 1-3, 8-10, 15-17, 22-24, and 29-31 – Costumed historic interpreters will bring the streets of the Historic Area to life with this free street theater program in front of the Raleigh Tavern in which residents of Williamsburg prepare for an 18th-century holiday ball. 10-10:25 a.m.

Celebration of the Yule Log, Dec. 2, 9 and 16 – The Yule log will be hauled by a wagon from Capitol Circle to Market Square where it will be added to a bonfire accompanied by holiday music, festivities, and the lighting of the cressets. 6-8 p.m.