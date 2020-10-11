x
Dominion Energy Garden of Lights returns to Norfolk Botanical Garden

Credit: Norfolk Botanical Garden
Garden of Lights at Norfolk Botanical Garden.

NORFOLK, Va. — It's time to get in the Christmas spirit.

On Friday, November 13, the Dominion Energy Garden of Lights is back at the Norfolk Botanical Garden.

Like most other events, this year it's going to be a little different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's an all-driving experience, with the Million Bulb Walk event canceled until next year. You will also need to schedule your time slot online.

The price ranges from $25 to $40 per car, depending on if you're an NBG member or not and weekend pricing.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit Norfolk Botanical Garden's website.

