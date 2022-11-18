Fire the cannon | Downtown Norfolk's 'Great Hot Cocoa War' returns for 8th year

For a week, several Downtown Norfolk restaurants will compete to see who has the best hot chocolate in the city.

NORFOLK, Va. — A week-long battle of sweet and tasty proportions will once again commence among some of the best Downtown Norfolk restaurants.

These restaurants will raise the red flag for the 8th Annual "Great Hot Cocoa War," a competition to see who has the best hot chocolate in the city.

The participants will offer four-ounce pours of their special hot chocolates for $2 each. People can then vote for their pick in an online poll.

The competition starts Saturday, Nov. 19, coinciding with the Grand Illumination Parade, and lasts until the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26.

Who is participating?

This year, the following restaurants will fight it out for the best beverage:

Stripers Waterside won the last two years in a row, but one of these restaurants has the chance to dethrone them.

In 2020, Stripers won with three of its flavors: peppermint cocoa, hot fudge sundae cocoa and bourbon salted caramel cocoa. Last year, the restaurant won with its bourbon salted caramel cocoa flavor.

How can I vote?

Online voting opens up at noon on Saturday, but the link won't work until voting time starts.

The participating restaurants will give out scorecards for you to take notes on your favorite hot chocolates.

The final votes will be counted at 5 p.m. on Nov. 26 . The prizes are a custom-designed Championship Belt and, of course, bragging rights until next year's "Great Hot Cocoa War."

For the latest updates on the competition, follow the event on Facebook.

Share your photos with 13News Now