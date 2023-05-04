Drive Safe Hampton Roads: Free Lyft rides on Cinco de Mayo

Drive Safe Hampton Roads is offering its free "757 Sober Ride" service again. People over 21 can get a free or reduced-fare Lyft ride, beginning at 4 p.m. May 5 until 4 a.m. the following morning.

A promo code for the deal will be posted at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at www.DriveSafeHR.org/757SoberRide. It can be used only during the above-stated period for rides originating from or having a destination within Hampton Roads and is subject to Lyft’s Terms of Service.