x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Holidays

Drive Safe Hampton Roads: Free Lyft rides on Cinco de Mayo

The "757 Sober Ride" initiative aims to curb drunk driving.
Credit: weyo - stock.adobe.com

NORFOLK, Va. — If you plan on partying on Cinco de Mayo, you should have a driving plan. 

Drive Safe Hampton Roads is offering its free "757 Sober Ride" service again. People over 21 can get a free or reduced-fare Lyft ride, beginning at 4 p.m. May 5 until 4 a.m. the following morning. 

The initiative aims to curb drunk driving. 

A promo code for the deal will be posted at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at www.DriveSafeHR.org/757SoberRide. It can be used only during the above-stated period for rides originating from or having a destination within Hampton Roads and is subject to Lyft’s Terms of Service.  

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

On Earth Day, people in Newport News have an opportunity to beat guns into garden tools

Before You Leave, Check This Out