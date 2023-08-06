Plan to drink during the Fourth of July weekend? Use Lyft for a sober ride in Hampton Roads

The holiday program will apply through the Lyft coverage areas originating from or having a destination within Hampton Roads.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is on file from June 8, 2023.

If you plan on drinking during the Fourth of July weekend, Drive Safe Hampton Roads is once again partnering with Lyft to offer free or reduced-fare rides as part of its "757 Sober Ride" program.

Between 4 p.m. Monday, July 3, and 4 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, people 21 and older can download the Lyft app and enter a code to get a no-cost (up to $15) ride home. The promo code will be posted at 3 p.m. July 3 on Drive Safe Hampton Roads website.

The holiday program will apply through the Lyft coverage areas originating from or having a destination within Hampton Roads.

The program comes amid traffic safety issues because of impaired driving that is typical during the Fourth of July holiday. Drive Safe Hampton Roads said that according to the NHTSA, 38% of the drivers killed during the 2017-2021 July 4th holiday were alcohol-impaired (with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher), and nearly half (44%) of the drivers killed aged 21-34 were drunk.