NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia's first drive-through holiday show will celebrate its 26th season this year!

Celebration in Lights in Newport News Park opens on November 22 at 5:30 p.m. On its busiest nights, an average of 1,400 vehicles visit Newport News for the lights.

Over 1 million lights will turn Newport News Park into a winter wonderland. It takes about six weeks for workers to transform the park.

Something new for 2018, on selected nights only, special effects "snow" will fall as vehicles drive into the Winter Wonderland area. There will also be new scenes on the two 25’ x 16’ color-changing light screens in Animation Station. Also, the Forest of Lights has upgraded to color-changing bulbs.

Celebration in Lights is open daily from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. November 22 through January 1, 2019. Admission is $12 per car or $60 per bus.

Tickets can be bought in advance at the Newport News Visitors Center at the entrance to Newport News Park located at 13560 Jefferson Avenue.

For more information, click here or call 757-926-1400, 757-886-7777, or toll-free 888-493-7386.

