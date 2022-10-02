Duck Donuts offers a 'box of chocolates' for Valentine's Day

Duck Donuts is introducing an all-new "Box of Chocolates" assortment featuring fan favorites, as well as limited-edition holiday-themed donuts.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — How does a different kind of sweet treat sound for your sweetheart this Valentine's Day?

Duck Donuts is introducing an all-new "Box of Chocolates" assortment. Pick from fan favorites like chocolate-covered bacon or raspberry truffle, along with limited-edition holiday-themed options, with love sprinkles and candied roses.

If you're looking for more than just donuts, love birds can also enjoy a strawberry "Love Shake" or a sweetheart sundae: a warm, vanilla cake donut with strawberry icing topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, and love sprinkles.