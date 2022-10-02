Duck Donuts offers a 'box of chocolates' for Valentine's Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — How does a different kind of sweet treat sound for your sweetheart this Valentine's Day?
Duck Donuts is introducing an all-new "Box of Chocolates" assortment. Pick from fan favorites like chocolate-covered bacon or raspberry truffle, along with limited-edition holiday-themed options, with love sprinkles and candied roses.
If you're looking for more than just donuts, love birds can also enjoy a strawberry "Love Shake" or a sweetheart sundae: a warm, vanilla cake donut with strawberry icing topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, and love sprinkles.
The boxes are available through Valentine's Day, which is on Monday, February 14. Click here to find the nearest Duck Donuts location.