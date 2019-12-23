MARIETTA, Ga. — It's not uncommon to see reenactments of the Christmas story during the holiday season, with the retelling of how Mary and Joseph searched for shelter to give birth to the baby Jesus.

But one metro Atlanta school's moving portrayal of the nativity scene is resonating with thousands online.

The Eastside Christian School's Christmas program took place last week, concluding with a shadow nativity.

As students from the Marietta school acted out the different scenes of the Christmas story - from the three wise men following the star, to the angel appearing to the shepherds - in front of a back-lit scrim, a choir sang lyrics of the story to the tune of "Hallelujah."

The simple, but powerful visual made an impact to viewers - the video posted to the school's Facebook page has been watch by nearly 1 million people online and shared more than 22,000 times.

Comments called the program "outstanding" and "incredible" - and brought tears to some viewers' eyes.

"This is what this holiday is supposed to be about. Thank you guys for showing us that. An amazing performance!!!" wrote Jason Coleman.

"So beautiful, powerful, and moving. The kids and their teachers did an amazing job! Such an impactful rendition of what Jesus did for us," added Joslynn Jones McLaughlin, with several others complimenting the voices of the students.

You can check out the video of the program below:

