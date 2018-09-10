ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WVEC) — A combination home tour, history lesson, and live theater, the Ghost Walk is northeastern North Carolina's premier living history event.

The 22nd annual Elizabeth City Historic Ghost Walk takes place Friday, October 12 and Saturday, October 13, from 5:30 to 9:30 each evening.

The Ghost Walk isn't scary or a spook house. Instead it's a family-friendly event that is educational but also fun and entertaining.

Elizabeth City’s Ghost Walk differs from other ghost walks or tours in that attendees actually go inside the historic homes, instead of just having a guide point them out from the street. In each house is an actor portraying the “ghost” of someone from Elizabeth City’s past. The ghost tells about his or her life and interacts with the audience.

Tickets are $15, $12 for military with ID and children 12 and under. The tickets are good for both nights. Tickets may be purchased at Ghost Walk Headquarters, Arts of the Albemarle, at 516 E. Main Street, where souvenir hats and t-shirts will also be for sale. Other ticket outlets are Muddy Waters Coffee House, Page After page Book Store, and The Shoppes at Kenyon Bailey.

More information can be found on Elizabeth City's website.

