Fireworks accidentally go off on Ocean City, MD beach

OCEAN CITY, Md. — On the morning of the Fourth of July, some of Ocean City, Maryland's fireworks unintentionally went off on a crowded beach.

A release from the Ocean City Fire Department said the fireworks were being set up for the town's show, planned for later that night.

A spokesperson for the fire department said some employee from the fireworks company were hurt in the accident, but they were expected to be okay. They didn't let paramedics take them to the hospital.

Ocean City Fire Chief Richie Bowers said his team will be looking into what caused the fireworks to go off.

So this just happened in Ocean City, MD. pic.twitter.com/B0djA8JxF7 — Gilly Gene (@GillyOfThe412) July 4, 2021

The Ocean City Fire Department will provide updates as they become available.

