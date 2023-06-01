Fireworks injured more than 13,000 people in 2022, report shows

Most fireworks are illegal in Virginia, but that doesn’t stop everyone from lighting them up.

NORFOLK, Va. — For many people, fireworks are synonymous with Independence Day celebrations, and experts are warning people about the dangers.

The American Pyrotechnics Association expects people nationwide to spend $100 million more on fireworks than last year. However, a moment of celebration can quickly turn into a trip to the hospital.

A recent report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) shows more than 10,000 people were treated in emergency rooms nationwide for fireworks injuries in 2022.

11 people died from fireworks-related injuries, with almost half of those deaths stemming from misuse. Most fatalities took place in July of last year.

Of those hurt, roughly 1,300 were using firecrackers, and sparklers injured another 600 people.

The CPSC said 73% of all fireworks-related injuries for the year occurred in the weeks before and after July 4.

In Virginia, the State Fire Marshal’s Office is reminding people that possessing and selling illegal fireworks is a criminal offense. Offenders could be fined or spend up to a year in jail.

“In general, any firework that explodes, moves on the ground or in the air, or shoots a projectile is illegal in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” read a statement by the office last month.

Some fireworks laws vary within Hampton Roads, but in each of the seven cities, it’s illegal to light them without a permit.

If you want to see a good show this holiday, experts urge people to leave the fireworks to the professionals.