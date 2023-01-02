Need to get rid of your Christmas tree? Here are some options across Hampton Roads.

Donating your live-cut Christmas tree helps the local ecosystem by preventing erosion, providing habitats for beach creatures and giving nutrients to plants.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is about a separate donation option that was published on Dec. 26, 2022.

Even with 2022 and the holiday season in the rear-view mirror, you may still have a Christmas tree in your living room that you're wondering what you should do with.

Fortunately, there are several options for you to donate your tree across the region and make a difference for the environment.

The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center is holding a tree collection event through Jan. 6 at their East Parking Lot. Donated trees will be used by the Marine Stewards of America for dune replenishment efforts.

Naval Air Station Oceana is also collecting trees from now through Jan. 31 at the following locations:

NAS Oceana, Building 78, Natural Resources Center, 800 Oceana Blvd.

NAS Oceana, Dam Neck Annex, Building 127 off of Regulus Ave.

You can drop off up to four trees at a time at these locations. If you have a bulk donation, call 757-433-2151 to schedule an appointment.

If you're in the city of Virginia Beach, you can also drop your tree off at the City's Landfill & Resource Recovery Center, which is at 1989 Jake Sears Road.

Your trees will be chipped and used by the city as landscaping material.

Donating your live-cut Christmas tree helps the local ecosystem by preventing erosion, providing habitats for beach creatures and giving nutrients to plants.