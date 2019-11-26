NORFOLK, Va. — While many of us are giving thanks, some people spend the holiday giving back.

13News Now found a few places that still need volunteers if you want to spend the holiday helping those in need.

The Salvation Army's emergency shelter for men, the Hope Shelter, is providing a warm Thanksgiving meal from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Anyone in need of food and fellowship is invited to attend.

Melissa Medel with the organization said 100 meals were served to the homeless and those in need at the event last year. To learn more, click here or call the Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command at 757-543-8100.

A new restaurant in Downtown Norfolk, 416 Aphrodite, is feeding the homeless and less fortunate on Thursday. David Williams, the executive director, said they could use more volunteers at the restaurant on Plume Street to make sure they help everyone who needs it.

O'Conner Brewery is also giving back. The brewery on 24th Street in Norfolk needs volunteers for its "Giving Back in Ghent" event. If you want to volunteer, head over to the brewery at 9 a.m. Thursday. You'll help prepare for the Thanksgiving meal being served at noon.

Caswell Richardson, the organizer of the event, said they will also have clothing collected at a recent drive available to those in need.

