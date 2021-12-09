Grace Bible Church delivers food to families in need this holiday season

The 'Fill a Bag, Feed a Family' campaign has been helping families since 2015, feeding hundreds of individuals during the holiday season.

A local church wants to make sure everyone is getting fed this holiday season.

Grace Bible Church is delivering food to less fortunate families in Norfolk and Virginia Beach for its "Fill a Bag, Feed a Family" campaign.

Church leaders said members of the Lynnhaven and Norfolk campuses each assisted in the effort to give back to the community. They donated food items and filled up bags to feed the families.

The church said it's been delivering food to those in need around the holidays since 2015. Every year, they set a goal to donate at least 757 bags -- and this year they surpassed their goals, filling 809 bags.

A week ago, 105 bags were donated and 75 of those were distributed to White Oaks Elementary School in Virginia Beach. Those bags will be given to local families.