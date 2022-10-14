Looking back at Halloween in Hampton Roads in 1993

Back then, popular television and movie characters dominated the Halloween season.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Editor's note: This story is part of our 13News Now Vault series.

Every year, we give you a preview of some of the hottest costumes for Halloween.

Echoes of Time in Virginia Beach helps us keep track of the trends ahead of the holiday. The boutique costume shop has been around for 40 years.

Tracy Kirby has worked there for 11 years and showed us around the shop Friday morning.

Kirby says " plague doctors" are still popular this year and have been since the pandemic started.

But when it comes to the more nuanced trends they’re seeing locally, she says it’s all about being crafty this year.

“This year it seems like people are being a little more creative,” said Kirby. “Putting their own spin on things, like a twist on Willy Wonka or Alice in Wonderland.”

It’s always fun to look back, too. What costumes were popular in 1993?

According to a story in the 13News Now Vault, popular television and movie characters dominated the season.

Disney’s Aladdin was released a year earlier, so Aladdin and Princess Jasmine costumes were a popular pair.

Many kids dressed as their favorite TV dinosaur, Barney, that year, too.

To see what the most popular costumes are this year, according to actual data, we went to Google’s Frightgeist website.

The national list included Witch, Spider-Man, Dinosaur, and outfits from the Netflix show Stranger Things.