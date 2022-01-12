Hampton deputies ring bells for Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

This year, the deputies helped at the Walmart location near Coliseum Drive.

HAMPTON, Va. — Deputies with the Hampton Sheriff's Office are taking to Walmart Thursday to ring bells for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

The bell-ringing has been a tradition for Hampton deputies for more than 20 years, where they volunteer part of their day off to man the Salvation Army’s kettle stations.

The deputies volunteer in shifts for eight hours to raise funds for the cause, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The Red Kettle Campaign helps raise money to help families, seniors, and the homeless during the Christmas season. Donations will help families in need get Christmas dinners, clothing and toys.

This year, the deputies helped at the Walmart location near Coliseum Drive, standing at both entrances to ring bells. The deputies started at 11 a.m. and are expected to continue until 6 p.m.