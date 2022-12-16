Hampton History Museum to tell 'The Legend of the Christmas Spider'

The show will take place on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 21.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton History Museum is gearing up to tell a special holiday story believed to originate from Eastern Europe in the 1800s during “Hampton for the Holidays: The Legend of the Christmas Spider.”

The story tells of one Christmas Eve when a mother tucked her children into bed at the same time a mother spider did the same. Because the family didn't have much, their Christmas tree didn't have decorations.

But when the family woke up Christmas morning, they saw a beautiful shiny web that the spider spun overnight, a blessing "with tinsel and holiday glee."

Bands Tornado Bait, Coyote Beach, and The Lonely Teardrops, along with MC Mike Holtzclaw, artist Dwight Easter and others will use music, comedy and storytelling to show you the Christmas spider is real.

