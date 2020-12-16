Hampton Roads Christmas Light Map back for 2020

Local real estate agent Sam Sansalone is helping you track down all the best holiday lights displays in the region.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It started as a small passion project back in 2017, and today it has over a million clicks.

Local real estate agent Sam Sansalone has brought back his Hampton Roads Christmas Lights Map for 2020.

It's not just the light shows you've driven through in public parks before. He finds the homegrown displays that evolve year after year.

If there is a home with a great holiday lights display in the region, Sansalone probably knows about it, and he’s letting you know about it by organizing everything into an easy-to-use, color-coated map.