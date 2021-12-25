Hampton Roads churches focus on Christmas traditions amidst evolving pandemic

Many congregations celebrated Christmas Eve with virtual and in-person services Friday.

NORFOLK, Va. — For the second year in a row, churchgoers are juggling the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping holiday traditions.

On Friday, several congregations in Hampton Roads held Christmas Eve services, in-person and online. That includes OV Church in Norfolk, which hosted its service indoors.

“The gathering in a sense is something that is so needed in our culture today," said Lead Pastor Jordan Brown.

Around this time last year, capacity limits and other COVID-19 guidelines in Virginia led to more virtual services in the holiday season.

On Friday, Wandis Sotomayor welcomed the opportunity to celebrate inside her church of 10 years.

"It means the world to me," she said. "Just being around my family and friends."

"Especially in the past two years, the church community or the faith community, was needed to get through hard times," added Brown.

Brown said the weight of isolation is something they're still trying to overcome, while keeping the pandemic in mind.

"At the risk of people's health, I understand that is not something we should do all the time," he said. "But in this instance, the hope would be that people would be safe, but in that safety I would really like to see a little more togetherness."

As congregations relish the opportunity to celebrate Christmas, the holiday's timing comes as cases surge across the country. Health officials say the Omicron variant is impacting infection rates across the country ahead of holiday gatherings.

On Friday, the Virginia Department of Health recorded 8,756 new coronavirus cases, which is the Commonwealth's second-highest daily count since the pandemic began. Virginia recorded its highest daily number of cases, 9,914, on January 17, according to the VDH COVID-19 data tracker.

In Chesapeake, Real Life Christian Church offered virtual-only Christmas Eve services after a COVID-19 outbreak amongst staff and for "desire to keep everyone healthy."

Some churches, including CrossRoads Church in Norfolk, are recommending masks for in-person services, according to its website.

As church leaders, like Brown, continue to navigate an ever-evolving pandemic, he stresses the power of assembly in the name of faith, especially during the holidays.