Hampton Roads youth dance academy to present 'Christmas Extravaganza' show

Its proceeds will help Operation Smile, a surgical nonprofit that helps those living with cleft lip and cleft palate in low- and middle-income countries.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Academy of Dance and Gymnastics, a Hampton Roads-based youth dance academy, is bringing back its annual “Christmas Extravaganza" this weekend.

Inspired by Radio City Music Hall’s "The Christmas Spectacular," the show will have dancers performing excerpts from The Nutcracker and appear as wooden soldiers, dolls and elves.

The youth dance academy will have shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Newport News Marriott at City Center. Here's a look at the schedule:

Friday, Dec. 17 -- 7 p.m.

-- 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 -- 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m, 7:30 p.m.

-- 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 -- 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

All of the proceeds will go to Operation Smile, a global surgical nonprofit that helps patients living with cleft lip and cleft palate in low- and middle-income countries.

To date, proceeds from the annual performance have provided enough money for Operation Smile to fund over 1,000 surgeries.

“We are grateful for The Academy of Dance and Gymnastics and their efforts to raise money through this annual event,” said Kathy Magee, co-founder and president of Operation Smile. “It is through the talented efforts of students helping other children that gives the world inspiration to do more.”