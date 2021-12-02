Hampton sheriff's deputies volunteer as bell ringers to help families during holiday season

The sheriff's deputies will be ringing bells at the Walmart in Coliseum Central to The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign.

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from Dec. 3, 2020.

The Christmas bells are ringing, and it's all for good reason: to help neighbors in need this holiday season.

Some of the ringing is coming from deputies from the Hampton Sheriff's Office.

They're spending parts of their days off as volunteers for The Salvation Army of the Virginia Peninsula's Red Kettle Campaign.

Deputies have supported the effort by manning Red Kettle locations for more than 20 years.

Many of them planned to be at the entrances of the Walmart Supercenter located on Cunningham Drive in Coliseum Central on Dec. 2.

The funds raised from this campaign will go toward families in need, seniors and those dealing with homelessness. The donations will help The Salvation Army to provide Christmas dinners, clothes and toys for those who may not be able to afford them.

You can register to volunteer as a bell ringer here.