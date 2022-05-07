Mother's Day Weekend: Here are some places you can go across Hampton Roads to celebrate Sunday

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired about Mother's Day on May 10, 2020.
Happy Mother's Day weekend! If you're a loved one looking to celebrate the super mom in your life, look no further. We've created a list of some fun events going on in the 757. From brunches to pop-up shops, there's something for every special lady.
The events listed below are happening on Mother's Day, which is May 8:
- Mother's Day Pop-Up at the Hampton is hosting their event from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The Hampton: A Simply Panache Venue. That's located at 34 East Mellen Street, Suite C, Hampton, VA 23663. From local business stands to raffles and a photo booth, there's plenty of memories to be made.
- The Historic Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach is hosting their iconic Mother's Day Brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. That's located at 4200 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451. Live music will also be included.
- MoMac Brewing Company in Portsmouth is hosting a Mother's Day Comedy Show from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. That's located at 3228 Academy Avenue, Portsmouth, VA 23703. Click here to buy tickets.
- Grain in Norfolk is hosting a Mother's Day buffet starting at 9 a.m. That's located at 100 East Main Street, Norfolk, VA, 23510. You can make reservations online by clicking here.
- Commonwealth Brewing Company in Virginia Beach is hosting a Mother's Day Jazz Brunch from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. That's located at 2444 Pleasure House Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23455. Grab something to eat and enjoy the music.
- Southern Flair Pub House in Chesapeake is celebrating Mother's Day with tacos, tequila and a comedy show from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. That's located at 1400 Kempsville Rd #134, Chesapeake, VA 23320. Click here to buy tickets.
- Sly Clyde Ciderworks in Hampton is hosting their Mother's Day Makers Market from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. That's located at 207 E Mellen St, Hampton, VA 23663. Food trucks will be set up, and you can enjoy a drink while you browse through over 30 local craft vendors.
