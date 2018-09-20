VIRGINIA — When it comes to favorite Halloween candy, you can’t go wrong with the classics in Missouri and Illinois. At least that’s according to the website CandyStore.com.

It compiled 11 years’ worth of sales data from the company’s website to come up with 2018’s most popular Halloween candy by state. The site also double checked with major candy distributors and manufacturers to verify their findings.

So, what candy will trick-or-treaters want to see in their bags the most this year? (And what candy will parents get to sneak and eat?)

Virginia’s Top 3 Most Popular Halloween Candies:

Hot Tamales

Snickers

Tootsie Pop

North Carolina’s Top 3 Most Popular Halloween Candies:

M&M

Reese's Cups

Snickers

Source: CandyStore.com.

Missouri and Illinois have some unique tastes. The top picks in the bi-state are a departure from the nationwide favorites.

America's Top 10 Favorite Halloween Candies:

Skittles M&M’s Snickers Reese’s Cups Starburst Candy Corn Hot Tamales Hershey’s Tootsie Pops Jolly Ranchers

The Halloween candy industry is no joke in the U.S. Americans are expected to spend $2.6 billion on Halloween Candy this year, the National Retail Federation is estimating.

