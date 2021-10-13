Holiday Lights at the Beach returns | Tickets go on sale Friday

New this year at Holiday Lights at the Beach is an immersive tunnel of lights!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tickets go on sale Friday, October 15, for the annual Holiday Lights at the Beach on the Virginia Beach Boardwalk.

Virginia Beach Events said visitors will be able to enjoy shorter lines this year thanks to timed entries.

All visitors will have to buy tickets in advance and select a date and time to enter the display.

This year, the event will run daily from November 19 through January 2. The lights will go on at 5:30 p.m. each night.

On Fridays and Saturdays, people can enjoy the lights until 11 p.m. However, they will go off at 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays.

For those who haven't attended the event in the past, here's what you need to know:

Visitors drive their vehicles down the Virginia Beach Boardwalk "through holiday, nautical, and adventure-themed light displays" with their radio turned to a specific station that will be playing traditional holiday music.