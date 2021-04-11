MAP: Holiday decorations light up across Hampton Roads

There are plenty of options when it comes to Christmas light displays, and now, you can find them all in one place!

November has begun and that means it's time for the holiday lights to come out, and brighten the soon-to-be cold nights.

People and organizations all across Hampton Roads are getting ready for the holidays by decorating paths and parks with Christmas lights and other festive decorations. All for your enjoyment.

Several of them open within the next week or two, so we've gathered together a list of some of the best spots in the area to celebrate the holidays.

A guide, per se, as to what you should check out during the holiday season, including a map to make it easy for you to find the perfect spot.

Chesapeake:

Ever wanted to celebrate Christmas in the Country for a night? Now you can with this drive-thru light display at Triple R Ranch.

This event does not kick off until December 10, but it runs through Dec. 31 and is free of charge! The ranch does ask for donations, and also offers dinner meals on some nights, but the drive-thru itself is free.

Hampton:

A lighted walk featuring Christmas lights and displays is coming to Hampton! The walk will showcase the Hampton Coliseum, Candyland, "Frozen" and more this year.

VIsitors will be able to check out two stages of holiday entertainment, food, holiday merchandise, kids activities, and more from December 5 through December 12 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Norfolk:

The Norfolk Botanical Garden's Million Bulb Walk is back for another year! Tickets are already on sale for the event which features a new walking path and new attractions like "The Wall of Light" which highlights the NATO Tower.

This event will run from November 12 through Dec 5 from 5 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. each night.

Winterfest on the Wisconsin is expected to be bigger and better this year, with over 650,000 lights and a 32-foot-tall Christmas tree. Tickets are on sale now, but the display is free for all military service members.

The holiday lights will be on display from Nov 11 through Jan 2, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, and until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Virginia Zoo is introducing its first-ever drive-thru exhibit this year featuring blow-up, light-up animals! It features 30-feet-tall giraffes and a 5-foot-tall alligator.

Tickets for the event are already on sale. The exhibit will run from November 19 through Jan 9 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. for a walk-through, but if you want to see them light up, you'll have to come after 5 p.m.

Newport News:

For the 29th year, Celebration in Lights is returning to Newport News. One million lights will take over Newport News Park and transform it into an animated Christmas drive-thru display.

The holiday light event will open for the season on Thanksgiving night, November 25, and run through January 1 from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Suffolk:

You can enjoy a beautiful light display from the comfort of your car this year at the Suffolk Festival of Lights at Sleepy Hole Park. This setup will be open from November 19 through December 30.

The Festival of Lights will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, and Christmas day. You can check out the display from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Virginia Beach:

Lights at the Beach is back again, and this year, they have a new immersive tunnel of lights. All visitors will have to buy their tickets in advance and select a time slot.

The light show will run along the boardwalk from November 19 through January 2, beginning at 5:30 p.m. each night. The lights will stay on until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Williamsburg:

It's the return of Christmas Town! Busch Gardens in Williamsburg is once again transforming the park into one of the largest Christmas displays in North America.