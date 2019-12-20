NORFOLK, Va. — There's no such thing as stress-free holiday shopping.

"I wrapped over 100 presents the other day," said Texture Owner Kelly Stokes.

However, the ladies at Texture in Ghent hope to make the experience a bit more jolly. This year is the gift shop's 20th holiday rush and Stokes said she lives for it.

"It's the most fun time of year to work in the store," Stokes said.

November and December are also the most crucial sales months for texture and all retail stores across the U.S.

"I would say we do almost 50 percent of our business for the whole year," Stokes said. "40 to 50 percent in that two-month period."

The Retail Alliance said 62 percent of consumers nationwide will shop during Super Saturday. Currently, they project total seasonal spending at about $730 billion.

"These are important because often times these numbers relate to our local retailers," said Alliance Communications Staff Member Joey Morgon. "So, we get a look at them and we can get an idea at what our retailers are going to expect this year, and what kind of growth they can see."

Stokes said they are on track to hit their goal, but the next few days will decide how well they'll do.

"We will be busy up until we lock the door on Christmas Eve at 1 p.m.," Stokes said. "The people that come in on the last day mean business because they are here. They have to have a gift."

Small stores face a lot of competition, but Stokes aims to draw shoppers in with jolly decor and a smile.

"To remember their names and their families, and their stories," Stokes said. "But, of course, we love meeting new people too."

Stokes gets the most joy out of seeing her unique and unusual finds make the perfect gift.

"I love seeing them go home with somebody and find a new place somewhere else," Stokes said.

The National Retail Federation said shoppers will spend about $1,000 this year. Holiday sales for 2019 will be released sometime in January.