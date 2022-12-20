What to know before hitting the road this holiday season

From gas prices, to making sure your car is in shape for a long road trip, there’s a lot to think about before you go.

NORFOLK, Va. — The presents are wrapped and 3.1 million Virginians are planning to fly or drive to loved ones this week.

According to AAA, 169,000 will travel by plane and 2.8 million by car.

From gas prices, to making sure your car is in shape for a long road trip, there’s a lot to think about before you go.

First things first, make sure your car is ready to go.

"All of those maintenance things you may not think of to do before a big road trip," said AAA spokesperson Ryan Adcock.

He recommends checking your brakes, oil level, battery charge, steering, tire tread and pressure before you go.

Once you get going, there is good news for your wallet. The holidays are bringing the gift of lower gas prices.

The national average is still above $3, but here in Hampton Roads, our average price is $2.89. Last month, we sat at $3.39, and this time last year, it was $3.13.

"Friday evening is going to be pretty congested, as well as most of the day Saturday on Christmas Eve. So, if people are going to get out there on the roads and want to avoid that traffic, just getting out there as early as they can," said Adcock.

To help with expected traffic, the Virginia Department of Transportation is suspending most work zones and lifting most lane closures starting Friday.

As you're driving, also make sure you're keeping an eye on others who might be pulled over on the shoulder.

"If you see those red, blue or amber lights out there, the first responders, the tow providers, just making sure you’re slowing down if you can and moving over if you can, just to make sure everyone not only gets to their destination safely, but everyone that’s there on the side of the road makes it home safe as well."

Once you reach your destination, make sure you stay off the roads if you've had a little too much eggnog.

Related Articles Virginia starts Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday campaign

For the 21st year running, Virginia's Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign (formerly known as Checkpoint Strikeforce) is cracking down on drunk driving.

That means police teams across the Commonwealth will be especially vigilant from Dec. 14 through New Year's Day, with increased "saturation patrols" and sobriety checkpoints. State troopers will be especially dialed in between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.

It's always important to plan a sober ride home when you've been drinking, but in the winter months, when there can be ice to contend with, good reflexes are especially important on the roads.