Veterans group remembers the fallen after Memorial Day celebration canceled

The annual ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial was canceled because of COVID-19, but that didn't stop some veterans from coming out to honor the fallen.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Memorial Day is packed with meaning for Stephen O'Hara with the Marine Corps League of Virginia Beach.

“We’ve all served and left people oversees that we knew and loved and that’s why we are here,” O’Hara said.

He was one of a few to come out and celebrate Memorial Day in Virginia Beach today. This year, the coronavirus pandemic has pushed people to observe the holiday a bit differently.

While groups would usually gather at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach to honor those who have fallen serving our country, this year, the official annual memorial was canceled.

Not to let their friends go unremembered, veteran organizations across Hampton Roads stepped up to render honors while keeping their distance.

The Marine Corps League of Virginia Beach held a ceremony and laid down a wreath for the slain. Flags, flying at half staff, stood watch over the tribute.

Virginia Beach Mayor and former Marine Bobby Dyer addressed the public today via video, encouraging Virginians to honor those who lost their lives while serving our country.